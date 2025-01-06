ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 06 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.060 14.69% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.985 -13.97% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.044 12.82% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.375 -9.64% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 6.67% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.595 6.33% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.480 -7.50% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.350 5.88% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.760 5.75% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 57.280 -5.70% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.680 5.47% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.420 -4.55% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 147.640 5.46% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.570 -4.03% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.510 5.09% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.745 -3.87% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.770 4.72% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.050 -3.79% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.950 3.95% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.330 -3.62% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.720 3.69% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.130 -3.52% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.590 3.60% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.600 -3.49% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.190 3.57% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.735 -3.29% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.290 3.45% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.740 -3.27% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.830 3.33% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.089 -3.26% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.180 3.32% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.970 -3.17% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.870 3.24% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.825 -2.93% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 3.03% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.580 -2.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.240 2.75% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.450 -2.84%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms