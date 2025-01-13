ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.125 13.64% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.024 -20.00%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.280 5.47% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 27.780 -15.92%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 4.35% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 27.360 -9.94%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.450 -9.45%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.880 -7.58%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.150 3.71% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.620 -6.76%
GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.240 3.70% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.510 -6.34%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.460 3.55% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.220 -6.33%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.180 3.41% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -6.25%
MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.091 3.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.675 -6.25%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.240 3.33% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 67.850 -6.22%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.480 2.78% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 5.470 -6.01%
IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.220 2.43% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.395 -5.95%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.120 2.15% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.750 -5.82%
WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 25.770 2.02% 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.220 -5.41%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.080 1.98% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 254.010 -5.35%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.280 1.96% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.270 -5.22%
AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 11.520 1.68% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.080 -5.00%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.100 1.57% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.410 -4.65%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.050 1.51% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -4.55%

