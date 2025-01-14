ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 14 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.200 15.04% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.470 -9.70% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.140 12.00% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.235 -9.62% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.475 8.46% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.550 -9.25% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.800 6.67% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.485 -6.60% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.450 6.61% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.560 -4.96% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.595 6.25% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.041 -4.65% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.890 5.99% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.150 5.91% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.340 -3.96% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.830 5.91% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.040 -3.48% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.750 5.36% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.715 -3.38% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.860 5.17% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.930 -2.79% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.150 4.30% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.565 -2.49% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.980 4.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.000 -2.44% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.900 3.72% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.110 -2.15% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.550 3.71% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -2.08% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 7.310 3.69% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.680 -2.02% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.830 3.57% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.460 -1.99% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.290 3.45% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.275 -1.92% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.460 3.42% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 22.730 -1.86% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.770 3.36% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 11.820 -1.75%

