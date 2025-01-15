JOHNNY BIGG EXPANDS RETAIL PRESENCE WITH NEW CONCESSIONS IN BELK STORES

PR NewsWire | 3:34 PM

Providing on-trend fashion for big and tall men across the USA.

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Johnny Bigg , a fashion-forward brand made specifically for big and tall men, is excited to announce its retail debut in five Belk stores. This milestone highlights the brand’s growth since its founding in Sydney, Australia in 2014, and its successful introduction to the USA in 2020.

The new concessions will allow customers to experience the apparel in person, providing the opportunity to touch, feel, and try on the products before making a purchase. This launch marks the first stage in the brand’s aspirations for broader US growth.

"Our entry into Belk stores is a significant milestone for Johnny Bigg," said Katie Burtt, General Manager of Johnny Bigg USA. "Together, we’re making it easier for big & tall men to access the fashion they want in the size that they need. We’re eager to see how this collaboration evolves and look forward to bringing even more of our great offering to Belk shoppers."

Shoppers can find an edited Johnny Bigg collection in the following locations:

North Carolina : Charlotte , Raleigh

: , South Carolina : Columbia

: Alabama : Birmingham , Huntsville

The full range remains available online at johnnybigg.com and through Johnny Bigg’s other retail partners .

Coinciding with news of their expansion, Johnny Bigg will launch their new collection this week. The collection features a great range of on-trend casuals like knit shirts, casual jackets, hoodies, and jeans, alongside dressier chino, blazer, and suit options.

Since its inception, the brand has collaborated with and received support from notable athletes, actors, and influencers, including the likes of football players Trey Smith and Brock Hoffman, actor Chimechi Uchechi Oparanozie, and big & tall model Cameron Boyland.

Johnny Bigg is dedicated to making every man feel confident and stylish, offering clothing that fits well and looks great. Their expansion into Belk stores and the launch of the new collection are steps toward fulfilling their mission to be the world’s number one choice in big and tall men’s fashion.

ABOUT JOHNNY BIGG

Established in Sydney, Australia in 2014 and subsequently launching in the USA in 2020, Johnny Bigg was created with the big and tall guy in mind, offering a diverse product mix that includes casual, semi-formal, and formal apparel. Their clothing range is designed specifically for men who wear sizes L-8XL and for tall men with sizes LT – 4XLT. Their commitment to providing stylish, well-fitting clothing ensures that every man can look and feel his best, regardless of size. Johnny Bigg is available to buy on johnnybigg.com or via their retail partners: Belk, Macys, Nordstrom, KingSize and Amazon.

Instagram: @johnnybiggusa TikTok: @johnnybiggusa YouTube: @johnnybiggusa Facebook: @johnnybiggusa

For more information, visit johnnybigg.com



The new Johnny Bigg concession at Belk Southpark in Charlotte, NC.

