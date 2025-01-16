ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.024 20.00% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.140 -6.79% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.280 11.53% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.090 9.96% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 14.050 6.84% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.970 -3.86% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.495 6.03% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.205 -3.21% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.625 5.93% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.435 -3.04% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 54.560 5.90% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 15.420 -2.65% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.195 5.75% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.039 -2.50% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 10.930 5.20% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.780 -2.50% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.320 4.98% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -2.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.335 4.69% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.420 -2.33% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 23.580 4.47% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.290 -2.27% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.750 4.46% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.665 -2.21% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.560 4.40% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.600 -2.13% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.860 4.38% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 36.010 -2.01% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.430 3.85% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.180 -2.01% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.135 3.85% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 28.880 -2.00% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.230 3.83% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.050 -1.95% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 27.980 3.74% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.330 -1.69% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.310 3.71% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.885 -1.67%

