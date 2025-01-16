ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.024
|20.00%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.140
|-6.79%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.280
|11.53%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.660
|-4.35%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.090
|9.96%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.240
|-4.00%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|14.050
|6.84%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.970
|-3.86%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.495
|6.03%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.205
|-3.21%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.625
|5.93%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.435
|-3.04%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|54.560
|5.90%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|15.420
|-2.65%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.195
|5.75%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.039
|-2.50%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|10.930
|5.20%
|WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED
|0.780
|-2.50%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.320
|4.98%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.210
|-2.33%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.335
|4.69%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.420
|-2.33%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|23.580
|4.47%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.290
|-2.27%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|3.750
|4.46%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.665
|-2.21%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.560
|4.40%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.600
|-2.13%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|2.860
|4.38%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|36.010
|-2.01%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.430
|3.85%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.180
|-2.01%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.135
|3.85%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|28.880
|-2.00%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.230
|3.83%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.050
|-1.95%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|27.980
|3.74%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.330
|-1.69%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|5.310
|3.71%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.885
|-1.67%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On