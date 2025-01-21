ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.024 20.00% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.450 -8.16% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.705 11.90% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.615 -5.38% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 72.430 11.04% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.650 -4.41% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.280 5.55% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.087 -4.40% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.920 5.53% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.750 -3.85% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.600 5.43% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.150 4.65% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.410 -3.50% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 28.130 4.61% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 27.350 -3.32% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 4.35% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.320 -2.94% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.885 4.12% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 32.700 -2.74% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.140 4.11% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 33.650 -2.46% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.460 3.86% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.780 -2.46% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.640 3.70% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.040 -2.44% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.010 3.44% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.600 -2.44% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 98.010 3.33% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.940 -2.32% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.100 3.32% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.130 -2.19% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.870 3.24% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.340 -2.19% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.920 3.23% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.255 -1.92% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.465 3.17% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.255 -1.92% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.480 3.14% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 40.110 -1.86%

