ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.024
|20.00%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.450
|-8.16%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.705
|11.90%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.615
|-5.38%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|72.430
|11.04%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.650
|-4.41%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.280
|5.55%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.087
|-4.40%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|5.920
|5.53%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|3.750
|-3.85%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.600
|5.43%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.150
|4.65%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.410
|-3.50%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|28.130
|4.61%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|27.350
|-3.32%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.320
|-2.94%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.885
|4.12%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|32.700
|-2.74%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.140
|4.11%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|33.650
|-2.46%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.460
|3.86%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.780
|-2.46%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.640
|3.70%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.040
|-2.44%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.010
|3.44%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.600
|-2.44%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|98.010
|3.33%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.940
|-2.32%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.100
|3.32%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.130
|-2.19%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.870
|3.24%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.340
|-2.19%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.920
|3.23%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.255
|-1.92%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.465
|3.17%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.255
|-1.92%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|13.480
|3.14%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|40.110
|-1.86%
