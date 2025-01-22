ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.385
|14.93%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.010
|-7.03%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.220
|14.18%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.950
|-6.95%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.190
|10.06%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.370
|-6.33%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.440
|7.87%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.240
|-5.88%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.240
|6.67%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.640
|-5.04%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|9.600
|6.67%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.150
|-5.03%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|29.410
|4.55%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.750
|-4.18%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.750
|4.46%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.265
|-4.17%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.470
|4.44%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.245
|4.26%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.270
|-3.79%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|3.450
|4.23%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.130
|-3.70%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|14.030
|4.08%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.640
|-3.45%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|3.060
|4.08%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.830
|-3.43%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|5.890
|4.06%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.645
|-3.01%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|75.200
|3.82%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.805
|-3.01%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.390
|3.73%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|61.840
|-2.95%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|9.380
|3.65%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.165
|-2.94%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.180
|3.51%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.710
|-2.74%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|24.610
|3.40%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|9.700
|-2.51%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|31.800
|3.35%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.039
|-2.50%
