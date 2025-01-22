ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.385 14.93% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.010 -7.03% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.220 14.18% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.950 -6.95% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.190 10.06% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.370 -6.33% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.440 7.87% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -5.88% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.240 6.67% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.640 -5.04% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 9.600 6.67% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.150 -5.03% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 29.410 4.55% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.750 -4.18% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.750 4.46% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.265 -4.17% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.470 4.44% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 4.26% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.270 -3.79% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.450 4.23% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 14.030 4.08% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.640 -3.45% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.060 4.08% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.830 -3.43% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5.890 4.06% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.645 -3.01% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 75.200 3.82% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.805 -3.01% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.390 3.73% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 61.840 -2.95% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.380 3.65% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.180 3.51% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.710 -2.74% 360 – LIFE360 INC 24.610 3.40% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.700 -2.51% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 31.800 3.35% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.039 -2.50%

