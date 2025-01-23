ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.580 5.45% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -16.67% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 4.35% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.190 -9.52% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.210 3.88% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.940 3.87% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.350 -6.47% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.550 3.85% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.630 -6.46% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.520 3.83% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.660 -6.38% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.470 3.42% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.220 -5.93% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.170 3.26% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.200 -5.14% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.435 3.24% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.280 -4.12% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.250 3.17% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.300 -4.12% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.875 2.94% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5.660 -3.90% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.710 2.90% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.520 2.70% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.320 -3.73% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 5.540 2.59% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.765 -3.55% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.800 2.56% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.230 -3.42% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.890 2.50% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.680 -3.40% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.980 2.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.590 -3.28% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.910 2.25% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.370 -3.25% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 9.450 2.16% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.020 -3.10% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.470 2.08% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.660 -3.08%

