ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-01-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.530 15.22% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.070 -15.22% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.430 9.46% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.740 -7.50% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 28.620 6.59% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.665 -6.34% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 14.880 5.83% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.010 -6.23% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.785 5.00% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.880 -5.88% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.670 4.69% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.290 4.03% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.620 -4.73% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.940 -4.37% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.390 4.00% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.385 -3.48% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.090 3.85% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.690 -3.07% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.975 3.72% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.200 -2.80% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.870 3.61% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.120 -2.61% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.825 3.40% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.575 -2.54% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 74.660 3.24% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.345 -2.54% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.290 2.78% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 5.400 -2.53% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.590 2.78% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 30.850 -2.50% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.170 2.71% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.660 -2.40% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.180 2.61% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 53.060 -2.19% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.620 2.56% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.590 -2.18% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.330 2.52% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 9.000 -2.17%

