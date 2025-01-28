ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 28 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|3.030
|12.22%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|4.310
|-20.19%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.022
|10.00%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.540
|-20.13%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|1.030
|5.64%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|-17.65%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|17.570
|4.27%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.230
|-15.46%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|71.850
|4.21%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.330
|-15.38%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.340
|3.88%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.220
|-14.29%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|6.510
|3.50%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.180
|-13.29%
|DXS – DEXUS
|7.010
|3.39%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.840
|-10.41%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|15.360
|3.23%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.700
|-9.62%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|5.650
|2.91%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.150
|-9.44%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|35.030
|2.85%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.980
|-8.56%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.570
|2.80%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|35.000
|-8.18%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|28.300
|2.80%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.650
|-7.99%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.039
|2.63%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.780
|-7.80%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.520
|2.59%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.750
|-7.23%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.140
|2.39%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.615
|-6.11%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|20.580
|2.34%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|56.430
|-6.11%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|3.570
|2.29%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.610
|-5.92%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|16.240
|2.27%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.365
|-5.86%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|50.910
|2.23%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.130
|-5.83%
