ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 28 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.030 12.22% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 4.310 -20.19% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.022 10.00% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.540 -20.13% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.030 5.64% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -17.65% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 17.570 4.27% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.230 -15.46% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 71.850 4.21% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.330 -15.38% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.340 3.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.220 -14.29% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.510 3.50% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.180 -13.29% DXS – DEXUS 7.010 3.39% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.840 -10.41% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 15.360 3.23% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.700 -9.62% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.650 2.91% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.150 -9.44% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 35.030 2.85% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.980 -8.56% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.570 2.80% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 35.000 -8.18% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 28.300 2.80% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.650 -7.99% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.039 2.63% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.780 -7.80% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.520 2.59% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.750 -7.23% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.140 2.39% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.615 -6.11% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 20.580 2.34% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 56.430 -6.11% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.570 2.29% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.610 -5.92% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.240 2.27% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.365 -5.86% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 50.910 2.23% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.130 -5.83%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms