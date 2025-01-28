South Australia Named in World’s Most Welcoming Regions – Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards

PR NewsWire | 7:30 AM

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Booking.com has announced the recipients of its 13th annual Traveller Review Awards, revealing South Australia as one of the ‘Top 10 Most Welcoming Regions on Earth’. Based on over 360 million verified customer reviews, the awards honour travel partners who consistently deliver outstanding hospitality and service across accommodations, activities, and transportation options, including flights, car rentals, and taxi services.

In 2025, a record 27,432 partners across Australia are being acknowledged with a Traveller Review Award. Holiday homes remain the most-awarded accommodation across Australia, with 9,894 winners.

Most Welcoming Regions on Earth
Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award, this year’s Most Welcoming Regions on Earth list showcases the world’s hospitality, inspiring unforgettable adventures for the year.

2025’s Most Welcoming Regions

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania for Booking.com commented "Our Booking.com partners go above and beyond to help create memorable travel moments. The annual Traveller Review Awards are just one way that we can spotlight these dedicated hospitality heroes, saying thank you not just from Booking.com, but from the hundreds of millions of travellers who use Booking.com to experience the world.

We’re thrilled to see South Australia recognised on the global stage this year, and are looking forward to continuing to support our local partners as they welcome visitors to the state’s world-class events, wine regions and scenic landscapes."

For more information about Booking.com’s 2025 Traveller Review Awards, please visit https://www.booking.com/traveller-review-awards/index.en-gb.html

Contact:
Booking Australia Press Office, 
Email: bookingau@havasred.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com’s mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com’s marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit news.booking.com.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Uranium Week: Trump Weighs On Sentiment

1:44 PM - Weekly Reports
2
DeepSeek & More AI Excitement For 2025

1:29 PM - Feature Stories
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 28, 2025

12:45 PM - Daily Market Reports
4
Go Harvey Go!

10:30 AM - Technicals
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 24-01-25

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Convictions For 2025

Jan 16 2025 - Rudi's View
2
ESG Focus: Challenges & Hurdles Await In 2025

Jan 22 2025 - ESG Focus
3
The Lithium Transition – A Recap Of 2024 & Thoughts On 2025

Jan 13 2025 - Commodities
4
Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2024

Jan 15 2025 - Rudi's View
5
Uranium Week: 2025 Starts With A Price Pop

Jan 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
Looking For Durable, Needle-Moving Growth In AI

Jan 13 2025 - International