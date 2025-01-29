ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.130 13.04% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 22.670 -20.65% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.790 9.84% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -9.09% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 9.52% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.200 -7.56% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.200 8.60% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.560 -2.66% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 8.00% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.290 -2.37% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.050 7.14% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.645 -2.27% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.315 6.91% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.260 -1.89% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.000 5.63% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 55.410 -1.81% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.050 5.54% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.110 -1.77% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.940 5.35% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.010 -1.74% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.810 5.24% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.340 -1.45% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 18.240 5.07% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.320 -1.40% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.890 4.85% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.740 -1.33% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.340 4.62% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 30.380 -1.33% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.570 4.59% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.830 -1.29% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.610 4.55% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 116.230 -1.23% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.430 4.38% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.470 -1.11% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 4.35% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 10.710 -1.11% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.680 4.28% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.100 -1.10% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 23.090 4.20% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 39.130 -0.89%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms