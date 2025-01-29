Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

Technicals | 11:14 AM

Earlier today, Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

First Up, Nasdaq100

The Nasdaq100’s rejection from its 22,133-record high earlier this week shapes a possible double top formation at 22,000-ish.

The expectation is for the Nasdaq100 to extend its retreat and break the mid-January 20,538 low before probing a band of critical support 19,750/500 area coming from the 200-day moving average and uptrend support from the December 2022, 10440 low.

The Nasdaq100 would need to see a sustained break above resistance at 22,000/22,200 to suggest the current pullback is complete and the uptrend has resumed.

ASX200

The view remains that provided the ASX200 remains above trend channel support now at 8050-ish, it can retest its record 8514 high and trend channel resistance now at 8630ish.

Gold

Gold is trading higher at US$2764/oz (0.88%) supported by improved risk sentiment as yesterday’s tech stock sell-off abated and by fresh tariff threats from President Trump.

A sustained break above the US$2790 record high would open up a move towards the next upside level at US$2850/oz.

Crude Oil

WTI Crude Oil is trading higher at US$73.86/bbl (0.94%), aided by improved risk sentiment as yesterday’s tech stock sell-off abated.

While crude oil remains below the 200-day moving average at US$75.00, the risks are for another leg lower into the US$70/68 support region.

