ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.023 15.00% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.440 -25.38% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.535 7.34% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 15.950 -12.55% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.140 6.43% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.380 -8.30% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.900 5.83% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.470 5.11% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.740 -7.65% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.140 4.67% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.037 -7.50% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.320 -5.88% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 4.35% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.400 4.33% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.910 4.30% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.660 -4.12% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.665 3.91% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.020 -4.06% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.540 3.77% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.325 -3.99% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.870 3.75% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 73.990 3.70% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.290 3.62% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.920 -3.63% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 17.810 3.13% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.405 -3.57% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.660 3.11% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.070 -3.54% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 35.660 3.06% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.130 -3.18% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.780 3.02% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.130 -3.18% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.350 2.94% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 4.280 -3.17%

