ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 31 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.965 10.92% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.510 -7.64%
OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.140 9.62% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.450 -6.70%
HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.005 8.65% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.680 -3.55%
IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.630 7.79% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 17.210 -3.37%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.340 6.25% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.450 -3.09%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.265 6.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 -2.86%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.135 5.58% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.036 -2.70%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.355 5.45% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.640 -2.64%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.450 5.45% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 34.980 -2.64%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.310 5.41% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.930 -2.57%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.220 5.25% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.390 -2.50%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 4.490 4.91% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 15.570 -2.38%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.200 4.91% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.675 -2.17%
TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.540 4.85% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.270 -2.16%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.230 4.70% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.150 -2.13%
EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.330 4.59% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.810 -2.09%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 4.55% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.235 -2.08%
PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 23.880 4.55% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.765 -1.92%
PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.400 4.48% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.620 -1.90%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.920 4.45% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.090 -1.88%

