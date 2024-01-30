ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 30 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.480 27.61% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.580 -4.92% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.725 20.83% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 16.580 -4.38% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 13.64% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.480 -4.13% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 12.50% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.535 10.04% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.425 -3.41% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.105 9.41% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.605 -3.20% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.097 7.78% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.875 -2.78% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.042 7.69% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.615 -2.71% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.025 7.33% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.135 -2.58% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 104.400 6.57% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.330 -2.35% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.810 6.41% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.430 -2.16% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.071 5.97% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.930 -2.11% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 5.00% AMP – AMP LIMITED 0.940 -2.08% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.085 4.94% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 56.710 -2.04% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.185 4.87% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.920 -2.04% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.405 4.85% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.020 -1.96% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.905 4.10% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 37.150 -1.90% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.010 3.88% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 12.440 -1.89% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 7.120 3.79% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.270 -1.84% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.415 3.75% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 12.440 -1.82%

