ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-01-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.720 16.98% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.310 -12.68% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.795 9.66% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.480 -9.84% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.560 5.66% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.420 -8.70% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.800 5.26% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.690 -7.88% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.530 4.79% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.685 -6.39% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.035 4.55% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.092 -5.15% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.270 4.10% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 -4.76% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.460 3.91% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 6.160 3.70% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.081 -4.71% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.080 3.70% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.815 -4.68% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.135 3.65% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.315 -4.55% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.425 3.64% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 16.510 -4.51% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.295 3.60% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.325 -4.41% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.310 3.59% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 39.650 -4.23% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 10.770 3.46% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.580 3.33% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.270 -3.83% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 26.000 3.17% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.290 3.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.400 -3.57% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.660 3.10% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.050 3.02% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.330 -2.92%

