ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-02-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.960 6.45% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.730 -8.75% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.875 6.23% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.020 -8.52% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 18.170 5.58% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.060 -8.38% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.840 5.00% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.560 -7.44% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.330 4.76% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.390 -7.14% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.960 2.69% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.250 -6.72% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.070 2.48% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.305 -6.15% DMP – DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 40.610 2.42% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.885 -5.85% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.490 2.05% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.405 -5.81% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 22.560 1.90% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.815 -5.78% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.155 1.76% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.975 -5.50% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 13.370 1.67% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.038 -5.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.660 1.62% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.110 -4.72% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.700 1.42% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.655 -4.34% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.240 1.36% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.240 -4.23% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 53.380 1.25% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.940 -3.89% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.400 1.24% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.990 -3.88% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.710 1.24% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.830 1.22% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.093 1.09% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.125 -3.85%

