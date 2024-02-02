Next Week At A Glance – 5-9 Feb 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:48 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Today we get the December quarter PPI numbers, which, presumably, will corroborate the lower CPI result this week.

The US will see January non-farm payrolls tonight – still important, but not so much as usual now the Fed has spoken.

Next Tuesday brings the first RBA meeting for 2024, with the meeting calendar now cut down to eight from eleven per year. This ends the longstanding first-Tuesday-of-the-month run. Might make Cup Day more relaxed.

There is no chance the RBA will hike. Will they hint at cuts? The RBA will also issue a Statement on Monetary Policy, which was previously always on a Friday.

Local data next week include job ads, trade and December quarter retail volumes.

Global services PMIs are due on Monday.

Friday is the start of China’s week-long New Year holiday.

A quiet week in the US brings trade numbers. Earnings season will continue a-pace nonetheless.

The local earnings season will ramp up – quietly at first, before the trickle becomes a flood in subsequent weeks.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms