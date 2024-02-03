The Market In Numbers – 3 Feb 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 02 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) NZ50 11931.230 0.47% 0.50% 1.37% 1.37% 0.12% All Ordinaries 7931.60 1.88% 0.24% 1.30% 1.30% 7.16% S&P ASX 200 7699.40 1.91% 0.24% 1.43% 1.43% 6.89% S&P ASX 300 7637.70 1.89% 0.25% 1.35% 1.35% 6.71% Communication Services 1631.30 1.73% 1.03% 2.71% 2.71% 6.11% Consumer Discretionary 3342.10 1.50% 0.69% 3.14% 3.14% 13.53% Consumer Staples 12500.40 2.64% 1.55% 1.54% 1.54% -5.97% Energy 11238.50 3.80% 0.55% 5.80% 5.80% 3.79% Financials 7015.20 1.41% -0.52% 4.42% 4.42% 12.79% Health Care 44125.60 2.33% -0.07% 4.22% 4.22% 6.87% Industrials 6861.80 1.06% -0.07% -0.06% -0.06% 0.96% Info Technology 1888.90 2.97% 1.85% 3.06% 3.06% 3.25% Materials 18637.50 1.13% 0.44% -4.38% -4.38% 3.36% Real Estate 3441.40 5.90% 1.55% 2.80% 2.80% 13.06% Utilities 7935.30 0.80% -1.51% -2.99% -2.99% -9.15% A-REITs 1547.80 6.06% 1.70% 3.02% 3.02% 14.25% All Technology Index 2757.20 2.02% 1.18% 2.35% 2.35% 14.09% Banks 2898.70 1.30% -0.93% 4.29% 4.29% 16.10% Gold Index 6905.00 3.62% 2.76% -6.28% -6.28% 4.34% Metals & Mining 6125.80 0.84% 0.41% -5.27% -5.27% 1.13%

The World

Index 02 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) FTSE100 7615.54 -0.26% -0.20% -1.52% -1.52% 1.12% DAX30 16918.21 -0.25% 0.09% 0.99% 0.99% 4.77% Hang Seng 15533.56 -2.62% 0.31% -8.88% -8.88% -17.88% Nikkei 225 36158.02 1.14% -0.35% 8.05% 8.05% 8.95% DJIA 38654.42 1.43% 1.32% 2.56% 2.56% 12.34% S&P500 4958.61 1.38% 2.33% 3.96% 3.96% 11.42% Nasdaq Comp 15628.95 1.12% 3.07% 4.11% 4.11% 13.35%

Metals & Minerals

Index 02 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) Gold (oz) 2054.90 2.09% 0.92% 0.51% 0.51% 7.69% Silver (oz) 23.17 2.39% 0.09% -4.96% -4.96% 2.84% Copper (lb) 3.8385 -0.50% -1.34% 0.80% 0.80% 3.27% Aluminium (lb) 1.0130 1.04% -0.97% 4.19% 4.19% 5.76% Nickel (lb) 7.3089 -2.63% -1.64% -1.72% -1.72% -17.88% Zinc (lb) 1.1124 -4.48% -3.81% -1.08% -1.08% 6.08% Uranium (lb) weekly 100.00 -5.66% 0.00% 16.28% 16.28% 77.94% Iron Ore (t) 132.67 -1.91% -1.15% -4.02% -4.02% 16.47%

Energy

Index 02 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) West Texas Crude 74.13 -1.37% -4.88% 0.43% 0.43% 6.11% Brent Crude 78.93 -1.47% -4.78% -0.42% -0.42% 6.22%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

