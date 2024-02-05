ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.750 7.91% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.120 -11.46% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 7.130 5.47% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.665 -11.33% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.415 5.06% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.355 -8.97% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 108.630 3.65% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.895 -8.21% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.340 3.03% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.485 -7.48% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.770 2.67% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.940 -6.93% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.800 2.18% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.710 -6.81% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.430 2.14% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.980 -6.79% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 75.900 1.98% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 17.070 1.85% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.705 -6.62% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.555 1.83% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.260 -5.97% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 23.240 1.71% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 0.885 -5.85% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.700 1.65% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.180 -5.60% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.720 1.52% IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.890 -5.49% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.000 1.52% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.120 -5.36% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.260 1.35% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.265 -5.36% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.280 1.35% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.605 -5.31% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 1.15% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.000 -5.28% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.920 1.10% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.610 -5.25% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.550 1.09% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.185 -5.13%

