Elevate MICE Experience at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay

PR NewsWire | 2:03 PM

Strategically located in the center of North Phu Quoc Island, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay offers exceptional MICE facilities. With extensive amenities, exceptional service and set against the backdrop of Phu Quoc’s breathtaking natural beauty, the resort is the ideal choice for MICE venue.

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay, an IHG hotel, is excited to welcome Australian businesses and event planners to experience the ultimate blend of comfort and productivity in one of Asia’s most captivating destinations. The picturesque resort is delighted to unveil its exceptional MICE offerings, tailored to cater to the discerning Australian market. With the convenience of numerous flights connecting major Australian cities to Ho Chi Minh City International Airport and Phu Quoc International Airport and a complimentary shuttle service to the resort, accessibility is effortless.



Orchid Ballroom at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay.

Further information about Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay’s MICE offerings and reservations, kindly visit https://phuquoc.crowneplaza.com/offer/mice_packages/

Phu Quoc, often called the "Pearl Island," is rapidly becoming a favored MICE destination in Asia. With its stunning landscapes and diverse entertainment facilities, it offers an ideal blend of business and leisure. Nestled on the tranquil Bai Dai Beach, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay is enveloped by lush greenery and refreshing sea breezes, providing a serene oasis for creativity and productivity. Equipped with modern facilities and convenient location, the resort is perfectly poised to meet the needs of MICE travelers and ensure the success of every event.

The resort offers a range of versatile MICE venues, spanning from 45 to over 1,000 square metres, thoughtfully designed to accommodate various seating arrangements making it an impeccable choice for hosting large-scale corporate events, grand conferences, or other types of important gatherings. Whether it is a private boardroom meeting, an expansive theatre-style conference or a sophisticated wedding celebration, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay boasts the ideal setting for every momentous occasion. For those seeking an expansive outdoor setting, the resort offers a beachfront area, while for indoor events, the 416-square-metre Grand Ballroom with three separate meeting rooms is equipped with modern technology and can accommodate up to 500 guests.

Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay takes pride in its past success in seamlessly organizing and hosting a wide range of MICE events, catering to both local and international attendees. In addition to offering versatile venues tailored to various MICE activities, the resort also stands out for its culinary excellences, ensuring a delightful dining experience at the Horizons Restaurant & Bar and Amber Sands Beach Club. With a fusion of Asian and international cuisine, complemented by Phu Quoc’s unique flavors and Mediterranean influences, the resort’s talented culinary team ensures consistently high-quality dishes. The resort also offers a variety of well-designed room options, ranging from the 57sqm Premium Room to the 203sqm Grand Oceanfront Suite and the 441sqm Beachfront Villas, perfect for MICE groups of different sizes. Guests can also benefit from the resort’s rejuvenating facilities such as the Hoa Sim Spa, 24-hour gym, Olympic-size swimming pool, and games room.

For guests wanting to explore beyond the resort, Phu Quoc offers a plethora of attractions and activities. From pristine forests to lively Phu Quoc night market, a thrilling theme park, an exciting animal safari, the mesmerizing ‘Quintessence of Vietnam‘ entertainment complex, and international-standard golf courses are conveniently located just a short drive away from Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay. Rendering it a complete destination that seamlessly combines both business and leisure pursuits.

Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay is offering a special promotion until 31/03/2024, for bookings of 10 rooms or more. Half-day meeting packages start from USD24++ per person, and full-day meeting packages begin at USD38++ per person. These packages, subject to specific T&Cs, include complimentary rooms, upgrades to Suite rooms, AV system and LCD projector/screen usage in the Ballroom, free-flow soft drinks, lunch, access to the beach venue for team-building activities, and for gala dinners, a complimentary firework display featuring the company letters, and more. Enhanced by top-notch amenities and service, complemented by the picturesque beauty of Phu Quoc’s natural surroundings, the resort emerges as the ideal selection for any forthcoming MICE activities.

For a virtual tour, please visit:

https://panomatics.com/virtualtours/vietnam/crowneplazaphuquocstarbay/

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms