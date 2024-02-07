Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 07, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

ACE ACUSENSUS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $0.88

Wilsons rates ((ACE)) as No Rating (-1) -

Wilsons provides some commentary around Acusensus, without including forecasts, target price or a rating in first-up research.

The company specialises in traffic management and road safety solutions, largely by using technology such as cameras and artificial intelligence. The aim is to detect distracted drivers who are illegally using mobile phones and/or those exceeding the speed limit.

Revenues arise from hardware rental or sale, software licensing and equipment installation, explains the broker. System operation and maintenance, equipment deployment services, as well as image review and verification services are additional sources of revenue.

The NSW Government first utilised the Acusensus technology in late-2019 with fatalities in the first two years of the program declining by -20%.

This report was published on February 1, 2024.

Current Price is $0.88. Target price not assessed.

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.56

Jarden rates ((ARX)) as Downgrade to Overweight from Buy (2) -

Jarden was left surprised by downgrades issued by Aroa Biosurgery, with the company lowering its second half revenue guidance by -17% and full year revenue guidance by -8%, despite providing previous guidance just two months ago.

As explained by the broker, the downgrade is due to an overestimation of revenue share from Tela Bio, a delay in new Tela product, and lower sales from Myriad.

On the latter point, while Jarden finds lower than expected growth in Myriad disappointing, it points out progress has been made on accounts and sales productivity and guidance of 70-85% year-on-year growth for the product is still encouraging.

The rating is downgraded to Overweight from Buy and the target price decreases to $1.00 from $1.20.

This report was published on January 31, 2024.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.435

If ARX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 77% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.39 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 40.71.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 46.97.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CMM CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $4.34

Jarden rates ((CMM)) as Overweight (2) -

With Capricorn Metals demonstrating a slight quarter-on-quarter production improvement, reporting production of 30,400 ounces in the December quarter from 29,700 in the September quarter, Jarden finds full year guidance of 115-125,000 ounces "comfortable".

The broker maintains a forecast at the lower end of range at 117,700 ounces, partly on commentary regarding elevated stripped scheduled for the current half.

The broker also forecasts slightly higher all-in sustaining costs of $1,399 per ounce compared to guidance of $1,270-1,370 per ounce, noting that a 20% sales increase and 3% increase in realised pricing in the December quarter drove only a 9% improvement to operating cashflow.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price decreases to $4.78 from $4.89.

This report was published on January 30, 2024.

Target price is $4.78 Current Price is $4.34 Difference: $0.44

If CMM meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 24.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.71.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 24.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.79.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

DDR DICKER DATA LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $11.27

Goldman Sachs rates ((DDR)) as Downgrade to Sell from Neutral (5) -

Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating for Dicker Data to Sell from Neutral. Based on feedback from OEM suppliers, it's thought the consensus forecast for a FY24 PC sales recovery is too high.

The analyst also cautions Networking sales may slow considerably as due to slow backlog fulfillment. Gearing levels are also considered high, with potential for a capital raise if management targets organic or inorganic growth initiatives.

Overall, the broker remains cautious on management's forward commentary during upcoming 2H results, given the tailwinds experienced during the supply-constrained post-covid period.

The $10.20 target is unchanged.

This report was published on January 29, 2024.

Target price is $10.20 Current Price is $11.27 Difference: minus $1.07 (current price is over target).

If DDR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 44.30 cents and EPS of 25.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.20.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 49.50 cents and EPS of 50.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.14.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

