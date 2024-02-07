Vantage Australia launches “Reborn a trader” brand video to redefine its brand, purposes, and missions

PR NewsWire | Feb 07 2024

SYDNEY, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage"), presents its latest brand video " Reborn a Trader " — solidifying its approach to journeying with traders and reiterating what it means to ‘Trade smarter @vantage’.

Released at a time when investors and traders are seeking a broker that connects with them, Vantage dives into the emotional rollercoaster traders experience, while exuding excellence, trust, and transparency. The brand video was crafted with a similar motivation as the recent overhaul of Vantage’s website — to seamlessly integrate technology, global accessibility and aesthetics without compromising functionality.

Reborn a trader tells a story of the emotional and psychological turmoil a trader goes through, and how Vantage understands what is needed to help traders find their footing amidst the chaos. It brings traders through a journey of learning, growth, and financial freedom, underpinned by three core principles – React, Rethink, and Reborn.

This video underscores Vantage’s belief that being a great trader may not come naturally to all, but one can trade smarter when equipped with the right mindset, tools, and knowledge. It reiterates Vantage’s steadfast commitment to empowering traders to navigate the markets with confidence, no matter where they are on their trading journey.

"Our new brand video ‘Reborn a Trader’ aims to redefine the way traders look at and approach the financial markets. By addressing trading psychology first and foremost, and providing more effective insights, we believe we can help traders enhance their reaction times, and enable them to embrace new strategies. This is how we aim to help traders truly make a difference in their trading experience," said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage Australia.

View the new video here .

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) ("Vantage"), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Disclaimer: The material provided here has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Whilst it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research we will not seek to take any advantage before providing it to our client. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and therefore it shouldn’t be relied upon as such. Any research provided does not have regard to specific financial situations, needs or investment objectives. Vantage accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. Consequently, any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. We advise any readers of this material to seek professional advice where necessary. Without the approval of Vantage, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.

