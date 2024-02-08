PaperCut Attains B Corp Certification

PR NewsWire | 1:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PaperCut has announced that it has attained B Corp certification, an independent validation of its long-term commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Certified B Corporations are recognised leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy. Unlike other certifications for businesses, B Lab is unique in its ability to measure a company’s entire social and environmental impact.

In part, the accreditation recognises how, over the past 25 years, PaperCut has helped over 100 million users from 100,000 organisations in 195 countries to minimise waste. In addition to delivering a secure and easy printing experience, PaperCut’s solutions have enabled customers to prevent 3.2B pages from being printed, which amounts to 386,391 trees saved over the last two and half decades.

The B Corp accreditation benefits PaperCut’s customers because it’s an independent proof point of the measures PaperCut has taken to ensure sustainability at a time when organisations are striving to meet Net Zero and more stringent ESG goals. It benefits PaperCut’s partners because it provides them with the confidence when talking to customers and end users that the solutions they are proposing are authentic in their sustainability claims.

On this achievement, Chris Dance, CEO and co-founder of PaperCut, commented:

"For PaperCut, achieving B Corp certification is like unlocking a new level in our favourite game. It’s not just a badge; it’s a testament to our love for continuous learning and improvement."

An added benefit of the B Corp certification is that it helps accredited organisations to attract and retain valuable staff in an employment market increasingly motivated by employer credibility across the ESG spectrum.

The cumulative effect of more organisations embracing B Corp validation has a positive, long-term, knock-on effect that benefits all people, communities and the planet at large.

"We’ve always been known as the ‘eco-friendly printing folks’, but there’s more to our story," Chris said. "B Corp helps us showcase our dedication to not just the environment, but the vibrant communities, the dynamic learning environments, and the enriching work culture we cherish. This certification isn’t just about being a business; it’s about being a holistic organisation that cares. This resonates deeply, especially with our community-focused customers like schools and universities. It’s a promise that we’re always setting goals, pushing boundaries, and playing our part in creating a better world – AND having a whole lot of fun while doing it!"

