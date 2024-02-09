ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.150 15.38% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.230 -12.69% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.120 12.77% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.140 -10.30% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.225 12.50% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.510 -9.85% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.685 11.38% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.265 -8.62% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.115 10.40% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.325 -7.02% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.850 10.39% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.320 -6.48% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 5.860 8.32% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.395 -5.74% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.860 7.33% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.070 -4.46% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 186.880 5.92% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.650 -4.41% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 322.730 5.90% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 16.030 5.53% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.520 -3.70% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.910 4.60% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.088 -3.30% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 37.080 3.84% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.850 -3.19% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.275 3.77% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.560 -3.11% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.220 3.69% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.094 -3.09% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.160 3.57% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.110 -3.04% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.220 3.26% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.320 -3.03% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 134.370 3.20% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.290 -2.93% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.300 3.14% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.420 -2.74% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 8.410 3.06% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.560 -2.73%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms