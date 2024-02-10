The Market In Numbers – 10 Feb 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 09 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11862.950 -0.57% -0.08% 0.79% 0.79% -0.45% All Ordinaries 7884.70 -0.59% -0.36% 0.71% 0.71% 6.53% S&P ASX 200 7644.80 -0.71% -0.47% 0.71% 0.71% 6.13% S&P ASX 300 7587.80 -0.65% -0.40% 0.69% 0.69% 6.01% Communication Services 1617.20 -0.86% 0.16% 1.83% 1.83% 5.19% Consumer Discretionary 3311.00 -0.93% -0.24% 2.19% 2.19% 12.48% Consumer Staples 12283.60 -1.73% -0.21% -0.22% -0.22% -7.60% Energy 10852.00 -3.44% -2.91% 2.16% 2.16% 0.22% Financials 7066.20 0.73% 0.20% 5.18% 5.18% 13.61% Health Care 44708.20 1.32% 1.25% 5.59% 5.59% 8.28% Industrials 6842.30 -0.28% -0.35% -0.34% -0.34% 0.67% Info Technology 1906.10 0.91% 2.78% 3.99% 3.99% 4.19% Materials 18072.10 -3.03% -2.61% -7.28% -7.28% 0.22% Real Estate 3456.30 0.43% 1.99% 3.24% 3.24% 13.55% Utilities 7892.80 -0.54% -2.04% -3.51% -3.51% -9.63% A-REITs 1554.40 0.43% 2.13% 3.46% 3.46% 14.74% All Technology Index 2791.20 1.23% 2.43% 3.61% 3.61% 15.50% Banks 2920.70 0.76% -0.17% 5.08% 5.08% 16.98% Gold Index 6483.50 -6.10% -3.52% -12.00% -12.00% -2.03% Metals & Mining 5922.50 -3.32% -2.92% -8.41% -8.41% -2.23%

The World

Index 09 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) FTSE100 7572.58 -0.56% -0.76% -2.08% -2.08% 0.55% DAX30 16926.50 0.05% 0.13% 1.04% 1.04% 4.82% Hang Seng 15746.58 1.37% 1.69% -7.63% -7.63% -16.76% Nikkei 225 36897.42 2.04% 1.68% 10.26% 10.26% 11.17% DJIA 38671.69 0.04% 1.37% 2.61% 2.61% 12.39% S&P500 5026.61 1.37% 3.73% 5.38% 5.38% 12.95% Nasdaq Comp 15990.66 2.31% 5.45% 6.52% 6.52% 15.98%

Metals & Minerals

Index 09 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) Gold (oz) 2033.00 -1.07% -0.16% -0.56% -0.56% 6.55% Silver (oz) 22.54 -2.72% -2.63% -7.55% -7.55% 0.04% Copper (lb) 3.6990 -3.63% -4.93% -2.86% -2.86% -0.48% Aluminium (lb) 1.0008 -1.20% -2.16% 2.93% 2.93% 4.49% Nickel (lb) 7.2495 -0.81% -2.44% -2.52% -2.52% -18.54% Zinc (lb) 1.0485 -5.74% -9.34% -6.77% -6.77% -0.01% Uranium (lb) weekly 100.00 0.00% 0.00% 16.28% 16.28% 77.94% Iron Ore (t) 129.07 -2.71% -3.83% -6.63% -6.63% 13.31%

Energy

Index 09 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) West Texas Crude 76.46 3.14% -1.89% 3.59% 3.59% 9.45% Brent Crude 81.83 3.67% -1.28% 3.24% 3.24% 10.12%

The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms