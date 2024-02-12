ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 12 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|19.330
|20.59%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.059
|-10.61%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|0.325
|16.07%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.025
|-8.07%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.260
|15.56%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.620
|-6.77%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|60.580
|7.13%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.700
|-6.09%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.805
|-5.29%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.875
|5.42%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.020
|-5.16%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.490
|4.93%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|290.240
|-4.84%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|0.985
|-4.83%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|25.530
|4.76%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|2.220
|4.72%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|1.540
|-4.05%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.220
|4.72%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.600
|-4.00%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|111.350
|4.29%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.255
|-3.77%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.125
|4.17%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.160
|-3.55%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.540
|3.85%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.820
|-3.53%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.710
|3.32%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|2.220
|-3.48%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|1.440
|3.23%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.405
|-3.44%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.880
|3.19%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|6.910
|-3.36%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|16.450
|3.13%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.445
|-3.26%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.690
|3.05%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.091
|-3.19%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|16.340
|3.03%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|102.110
|-2.93%
