ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 12 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 19.330 20.59% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.059 -10.61% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.325 16.07% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.025 -8.07% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.260 15.56% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.620 -6.77% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 60.580 7.13% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.700 -6.09% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.160 6.67% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.805 -5.29% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.875 5.42% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 -5.16% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.490 4.93% CSL – CSL LIMITED 290.240 -4.84% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 0.985 -4.83% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.530 4.76% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.220 4.72% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.540 -4.05% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.220 4.72% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.600 -4.00% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 111.350 4.29% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.255 -3.77% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.125 4.17% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.160 -3.55% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 3.85% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.820 -3.53% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.710 3.32% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.220 -3.48% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.440 3.23% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.405 -3.44% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.880 3.19% IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.910 -3.36% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.450 3.13% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.445 -3.26% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.690 3.05% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.091 -3.19% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 16.340 3.03% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 102.110 -2.93%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms