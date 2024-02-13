ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 13 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.010 9.88% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.315 -25.00% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 7.130 8.36% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.245 -10.91% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.063 6.78% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 25.000 -8.49% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.825 6.73% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 54.190 -8.46% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.940 6.49% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.845 -6.63% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.180 6.35% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.305 -6.15% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.560 6.29% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.585 -5.65% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 63.960 5.58% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.085 -5.56% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.340 4.71% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.780 -4.88% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.320 4.50% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 4.35% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 25.620 -4.55% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.875 4.17% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 2.120 -4.50% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.935 4.03% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.680 -3.94% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.330 3.91% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.440 -3.36% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 3.85% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 107.800 -3.19% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 106.010 3.82% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.640 -2.77% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.495 3.82% CSL – CSL LIMITED 282.250 -2.75% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.825 3.77% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.038 -2.56% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.280 3.70% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.740 -2.35% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.990 3.33% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.110 -2.31%

