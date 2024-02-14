Heidrick & Struggles Adds New Culture Consulting Partner in Australia

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its Heidrick Consulting business in Asia Pacific in January 2024. 

Karl Treacher joined the Sydney office as a partner in Heidrick Consulting, bringing more than 25 years of experience in workplace culture, organizational reputation, and experience design. He is recognized for his work as the founder of CultureCon™, author of The Australian Workplace Culture Guidelines, and CEO of The Culture Institute of Australia.

"As we expand our offerings in culture consulting in the region, Karl’s extensive experience in corporate culture and organizational reputation will assist clients in making sustainable, innovative optimizations to achieve their business goals," said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Emerging Markets.

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com 

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Lillian Lee
+852 2103 9389
llee@heidrick.com

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Rudi’s View: February 2024 Is A Blue Sky Affair

10:00 AM - Rudi's View
2
The Overnight Report: Blow Off

8:58 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Today’s Financial Calendar – 14-02-2024

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-02-24

Feb 13 2024 - Daily Market Reports
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2024

Feb 13 2024 - Australia

Most Popular

1
ResMed Recovery Turns Into Hollywood Script

Jan 31 2024 - Australia
2
Rudi’s View: Boss Energy, Mineral Resources, TPG Telecom, ResMed & WiseTech Global

Jan 15 2024 - Rudi's View
3
Rudi Interviewed: Megatrends A Go-Go

Feb 05 2024 - Rudi's View
4
ResMed Makes A Comeback

Jan 29 2024 - Australia
5
Rudi’s View: February Trepidation

Feb 07 2024 - Rudi's View
6
ResMed: The Recovery Has Begun

Jan 23 2024 - Technicals