FIVE-TIME OLYMPIAN NAT COOK JOINS PACIFIC PICKLEBALL’S BOARD, TAKES OWNERSHIP POSITION IN GOLD COAST GLORY

Olympian Natalie Cook OAM joins Pacific Pickleball, the parent company to Major League Pickleball Australia, as a Non-Executive Director.

Following the announcement of Steve Smith’s investment into the Sydney Smash, Cook has secured an ownership stake in the Gold Coast Glory.

SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Five-time Olympian and Australian beach volleyball legend, Natalie Cook OAM, joins Pacific Pickleball’s board as a Non-Executive Director. Cook has also taken an ownership stake in the second Major League Pickleball Australia team to be sold, the Gold Coast Glory.

Reaching the pinnacle of her beach volleyball career with a Gold at the 2000 Olympic games, a focus of Nat’s now is to help athletes make a living out of their sport and for all Australians to be active and healthy.

"With the rise of pickleball, and regularly playing it myself, I can’t think of any better sport to be a part of, to support the athletes in Australia’s official professional pickleball league." Cook said.

Anthony Liveris, President of Pacific Pickleball commented, "As a passionate athlete advocate, Nat brings a unique perspective on advancing athlete’s interests in our rapidly growing sport."

Cook is also a Director of Brisbane 2032, Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee, and holds a position on the World Olympians Association Board.

Adam Thompson, CEO of Pacific Pickleball, added "Nat brings a deep passion for the power of sport to impact lives, and will help elevate pickleball to a new standard."

Coming into its second year, Major League Pickleball Australia, the official professional pickleball league of Australia, boasts a prize pool of over $700,000 across six events in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The league features twelve professional teams, showcasing the top players in the region, complemented by international talents. The opening event for 2024 is scheduled from February 23rd to 25th in Sydney.

The Gold Coast Glory, under the leadership of Captain Sarah Burr, is one of Major League Pickleball’s original teams and are considered top contenders in the upcoming season.

The opening event of the season, the Pacific Pro Sydney, is scheduled for 23rd to 25th February at Blacktown Tennis Centre.

About Major League Pickleball Australia and Pacific Pickleball:

Pacific Pickleball is the official Professional Pickleball League of Australia featuring the top players, highest prize money, and best events across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Pacific Pickleball offers two formats for athletes including Major League Pickleball Australia’s (MLP Australia’s) Pro Teams Format, and Pacific Pickleball League’s (PPL) Pro Tour Format for both Open and Masters 50+ Athletes, in partnership with Pickleball Australia Association (PAA). Pacific Pickleball aims to grow the total number of Pickleball players in APAC to 1 Million in 2032 by promoting the sport through world-class events, professional pathways for top players, dedicated pickleball venues, and strong partnerships at international, national and grassroot levels; on a journey to bring Pickleball to all.

