The Market In Numbers – 17 Feb 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 16 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11724.480 -1.17% -1.24% -0.39% -0.39% -1.61% All Ordinaries 7905.60 0.27% -0.09% 0.97% 0.97% 6.81% S&P ASX 200 7658.30 0.18% -0.29% 0.89% 0.89% 6.32% S&P ASX 300 7603.80 0.21% -0.19% 0.90% 0.90% 6.24% Communication Services 1584.60 -2.02% -1.86% -0.23% -0.23% 3.07% Consumer Discretionary 3459.90 4.50% 4.24% 6.78% 6.78% 17.54% Consumer Staples 12334.70 0.42% 0.20% 0.20% 0.20% -7.22% Energy 10619.20 -2.15% -4.99% -0.03% -0.03% -1.93% Financials 7122.00 0.79% 1.00% 6.01% 6.01% 14.51% Health Care 42534.50 -4.86% -3.67% 0.46% 0.46% 3.01% Industrials 6963.00 1.76% 1.41% 1.41% 1.41% 2.45% Info Technology 2024.20 6.20% 9.14% 10.44% 10.44% 10.64% Materials 17946.00 -0.70% -3.29% -7.92% -7.92% -0.48% Real Estate 3547.00 2.62% 4.67% 5.95% 5.95% 16.53% Utilities 8007.80 1.46% -0.61% -2.10% -2.10% -8.32% A-REITs 1596.00 2.68% 4.86% 6.23% 6.23% 17.81% All Technology Index 2870.20 2.83% 5.33% 6.54% 6.54% 18.77% Banks 2952.60 1.09% 0.92% 6.23% 6.23% 18.26% Gold Index 6446.70 -0.57% -4.06% -12.50% -12.50% -2.59% Metals & Mining 5885.30 -0.63% -3.53% -8.99% -8.99% -2.84%

The World

Index 16 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7711.71 1.84% 1.06% -0.28% -0.28% 2.39% DAX30 17117.44 1.13% 1.26% 2.18% 2.18% 6.00% Hang Seng 16339.96 3.77% 5.52% -4.15% -4.15% -13.62% Nikkei 225 38487.24 4.31% 6.06% 15.01% 15.01% 15.96% DJIA 38627.99 -0.11% 1.25% 2.49% 2.49% 12.27% S&P500 5005.57 -0.42% 3.30% 4.94% 4.94% 12.48% Nasdaq Comp 15775.65 -1.34% 4.03% 5.09% 5.09% 14.42%

Metals & Minerals

Index 16 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2004.20 -1.42% -1.57% -1.97% -1.97% 5.04% Silver (oz) 22.89 1.55% -1.12% -6.11% -6.11% 1.60% Copper (lb) 3.7453 1.25% -3.74% -1.65% -1.65% 0.76% Aluminium (lb) 1.0017 0.09% -2.07% 3.02% 3.02% 4.58% Nickel (lb) 7.3044 0.76% -1.70% -1.78% -1.78% -17.93% Zinc (lb) 1.0647 1.55% -7.94% -5.33% -5.33% 1.54% Uranium (lb) weekly 103.00 3.00% 3.00% 19.77% 19.77% 83.27% Iron Ore (t) 129.17 0.08% -3.76% -6.55% -6.55% 13.40%

Energy

Index 16 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 78.34 2.46% 0.53% 6.14% 6.14% 12.14% Brent Crude 82.98 1.41% 0.11% 4.69% 4.69% 11.67%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms