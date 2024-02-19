Salter Brothers set to unveil its new global brand, Ardour Hotels & Estates at newly acquired Kingsford Barossa

PR NewsWire | Feb 19 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Salter Brothers is pleased to announce the settlement of their acquisition of the historic Kingsford Barossa in South Australia which will be the first destination for their new global brand Ardour Hotels & Estates from Q3, 2024.

Identifying a gap in the market, Ardour was born from the ambition of growing a portfolio of curated hotels and estates to offer luxurious hospitality experiences within the most naturally stunning settings, for colleagues, families and friends to connect and celebrate. Ardour’s brand story of "Celebrated Luxury" strongly aligns with the Kingsford property in South Australia’s Barossa Region, which has all the essential features to create rewarding, shared experiences. Ardour Kingsford Barossa will deliver a new way for social and corporate gatherings to escape the everyday, only 45 minutes from Adelaide.

This acquisition and the development of the Ardour Hotel and Estates brand strategically aligns with Salter Brothers regional hospitality growth strategy and the formation in 2023 of its hospitality management company, Salter Brothers Hospitality (SBH). Tourism Research Australia reports that nearly half of the nation’s tourism expenditure (46% or $107 billion) occurs in regional Australia, yet investment of high quality accommodation remains to be a challenge.

Speaking about the launch of Ardour at the newly acquired Kingsford property, Tash Tobias, CEO, Salter Brothers Hospitality commented:

"We’re excited to be launching our first Ardour in an esteemed destination such as the Barossa, with a reputation for premium food and wine. For guests seeking a luxurious escape from the everyday, we’ll be creating an iconic hospitality experience that brings together the best of the Barossa with the beautiful Australian backdrop and luxurious spaces available at Kingsford. Our team is looking forward to warmly welcoming guests and providing a rewarding and memorable experience."

On Salter Brothers selecting South Australia for the first Ardour Hotels & Estates property, South Australian Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said:

"South Australia is excited to welcome Salter Brothers Hospitality to our state as the new owners of Kingsford The Barossa – making it the first luxury destination under the Ardour brand. Situated in the world-renowned Barossa Valley wine region, this stunning historical property which is the iconic ‘Drover’s Run’ home from McLeod’s Daughters is an asset to the region."

"I look forward to seeing Ardour Kingsford Barossa draw visitors to the region where tourism is currently worth $281 million to our state," Minister Bettison said.

Ardour Kingsford Barossa, South Australia

ABOUT SALTER BROTHERS HOSPITALITY

Formed in 2023, Salter Brothers Hospitality (SBH) is a division of Salter Brothers and operates, manages and licences the brands of Spicers Retreats and Ardour Hotels & Estates. With 17 hotels and more than 20 restaurants & bars under management and licensing services, the business develops a range of new restaurant/bar and spa/wellness offerings. Services offered through this specialist manager includes development planning, refurbishment technical services, management, franchising and revenue generation via its innovative enterprise technology platform. salterbrothershospitality.com

