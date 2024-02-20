Expansion of Partner Business: ASC Announces Partnership with CDM

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

CDM Integrates ASC’s Recording Insights Solution for Microsoft Teams into its Product Portfolio

HÖSBACH, Germany, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ASC Technologies AG, one of the world’s leading providers for cutting-edge software and cloud solutions, specialized in compliance recording and analysis of communication, has announced the partnership with CDM (Communications Design & Management), one of Australia’s leading ICT service providers.

The partnership brings together CDM’s expertise in IT network infrastructure and service delivery with ASC’s many years of experience in compliance recording and AI-driven analytics. The objective of the collaboration is to enable a wide range of industries – including financial institutions, contact centers, and the public sector – to utilize Microsoft Teams for their business communication while adhering to compliance requirements and benefiting from AI supported tools.

CDM’s Unified Communications Manager commented: "Providing the right solution for the best possible outcome for our customers is a key focus of CDM. To ensure we deliver on this commitment, we select only those products that we consider to be best of type as components for our solutions. Within our Unified Communications practice, we have chosen ASC to provide class-leading recording and analytics across our entire technology stack. With the strong uptake of Microsoft Teams, ASC’s solution Recording Insights means recordings are no longer just stored to disk but now provide invaluable information to shape customer’s business decisions."

Recording Insights facilitates recording calls, meetings, shared screens, videos and chats within Microsoft Teams and archiving them in a legally compliant manner. Recording Insights is a native, Microsoft-certified cloud solution that is hosted in Azure and can be seamlessly integrated into the collaboration platform.

Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO at ASC, added: "Together with CDM’s comprehensive ICT knowledge and customer-centric approach, we are able to set new standards for enterprise communication and collaboration. Our partnership will unlock the full potential of Microsoft Teams, backed by the power of Microsoft Azure and OpenAI."

About CDM

Communications Design & Management Pty Limited (CDM) is a privately owned small to medium enterprise that has been in operation since 1991. During this period we have delivered technology projects ranging in size from small to extremely large. CDM is committed to meeting our customer’s objectives and requirements and ensuring customer satisfaction. To achieve this we develop reliable partnerships and it is through these partnerships that we are able to deliver mutually beneficial results.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communications, especially financial service providers, contact centers, and public safety organizations. We offer solutions for recording as well as AI-based analysis and evaluation of all communications – with full flexibility as a cloud service, on-premise or as a hybrid solution. Headquartered in Germany with subsidiaries in 14 countries and experienced system integration partners in over 60 countries, ASC is the #1 Europe-based player in its industry.

www.asctechnologies.com

