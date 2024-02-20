MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES AUSTRALIA RECOGNISED AS GREAT PLACE TO WORK

PR NewsWire | 12:06 PM

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced its Australian office has achieved certification as a ‘great place to work’ according to the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey. The accreditation is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by survey platform Emprising, with the anonymous survey assessing a number of areas including workplace culture, alignment, trust and connection.

With its global headquarters in Atlanta, Manhattan Associates maintains a strong presence not only in Australia but also across the APAC region. The industry leader in enabling transformative initiatives within supply chain, inventory management, and omnichannel solutions, many of the world’s top brands depend on Manhattan’s innovative suite of software-driven solutions to improve their global operations and deliver an optimal customer experience.

"Amidst the growth and transformation occurring in Australia’s supply chain and logistics sector, this recognition reaffirms that our Manhattan work culture perfectly aligns with the dynamic pace of the industry. We’ve built a workplace that’s all about collaboration, innovation, and treating one another with respect," commented Raghav Sibal, Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand for Manhattan Associates.

"This recognition holds great significance as it comes straight from our employees’ feedback. Their dedication to pushing boundaries, embracing change, and fostering a supportive environment truly reflects the values we uphold. It’s not just a celebration of our achievements in Australia, but also a testament to the global impact our hardworking team has made," added Sibal.

Employee engagement is a priority at Manhattan Associates, where the company strives to support all aspects of an employee’s personal life and professional development through its Be Your Best Self program. This program comprises Rewards, Wellness, Development, Family, Community and Career, and offers an extensive set of training and development opportunities, top-notch benefits, community outreach initiatives and innovative wellness programs.

Keith Hunter, head of HR for Manhattan in APAC added, "Here at Manhattan, our people always come first. It’s truly heartening to see that those surveyed felt genuinely welcomed when they joined our team. These survey results are a real windfall that we’ll use to shape a practical roadmap for taking our team’s engagement to new heights in the years ahead."

For more information about joining Manhattan Associates, visit the company’s Careers page for a full list of available positions. Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Founded by business journalists Robert Levering and Milton Moskowitz, we are built on the belief that great employee experiences are better for people, for business and for the world.

We’ve been listening to employee voices for over 40 years, and it’s helped us to determine what makes a truly great place to work. Through employee surveys and our For All™ methodology, Certification™ and our Best Workplaces™ lists, we recognise what organisations are doing right and help them to continually improve. Part of a global organisation, we apply data and insights from millions of employees working in around 10,000 organisations across the world every year to benchmark individual performance.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms