ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CSR – CSR LIMITED
|7.950
|17.43%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|15.850
|-20.15%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|9.790
|16.55%
|SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED
|1.065
|-9.36%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.125
|13.64%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.345
|-8.81%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.240
|11.63%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.110
|-8.59%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|88.750
|11.15%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|1.620
|-8.47%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.670
|9.51%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|33.500
|-6.61%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.064
|8.47%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|4.780
|-6.27%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.135
|8.00%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.635
|-6.03%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|21.010
|7.74%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.320
|-5.71%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.815
|6.76%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.690
|-5.61%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.630
|5.83%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|37.280
|-5.31%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|3.510
|4.46%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|8.300
|-4.82%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.140
|3.70%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.810
|-4.71%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.000
|3.52%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.425
|-4.49%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.465
|3.33%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|1.190
|-4.42%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|0.940
|3.30%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|7.780
|-4.31%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|341.070
|3.26%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|15.350
|-4.24%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|5.940
|3.13%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.340
|-4.23%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|3.660
|2.81%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.345
|-4.17%
|SCG – SCENTRE GROUP
|3.060
|2.68%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.310
|-4.15%
