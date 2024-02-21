ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CSR – CSR LIMITED 7.950 17.43% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 15.850 -20.15% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 9.790 16.55% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.065 -9.36% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.125 13.64% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.345 -8.81% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 11.63% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.110 -8.59% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 88.750 11.15% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.620 -8.47% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.670 9.51% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 33.500 -6.61% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.064 8.47% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.780 -6.27% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 8.00% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.635 -6.03% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 21.010 7.74% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.320 -5.71% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.815 6.76% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.690 -5.61% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.630 5.83% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 37.280 -5.31% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.510 4.46% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.300 -4.82% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.140 3.70% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.810 -4.71% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.000 3.52% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.425 -4.49% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.465 3.33% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.190 -4.42% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.940 3.30% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.780 -4.31% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 341.070 3.26% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 15.350 -4.24% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5.940 3.13% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.340 -4.23% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.660 2.81% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.345 -4.17% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.060 2.68% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.310 -4.15%

