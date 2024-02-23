ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.530 18.59% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.080 -12.98% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 117.940 16.51% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.950 -12.56% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.490 13.95% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.042 -8.70% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.435 12.99% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.110 -8.33% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.350 9.18% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 46.620 -8.14% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 17.490 9.04% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.760 -7.32% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.470 7.71% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.570 -6.56% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.310 7.48% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.080 -5.45% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.695 6.92% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.880 -5.38% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.170 6.85% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 7.210 -4.76% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.940 6.24% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.805 -4.75% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.160 5.74% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.840 -4.55% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.320 5.06% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.470 4.75% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.270 -4.51% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 4.55% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.270 4.13% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 7.300 -4.20% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 98.220 3.90% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.940 3.79% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.520 -4.10% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 21.300 3.75% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.265 -3.64% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 3.45% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.860 -3.63%

