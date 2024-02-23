ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|4.530
|18.59%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|15.080
|-12.98%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|117.940
|16.51%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|1.950
|-12.56%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.490
|13.95%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.042
|-8.70%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|0.435
|12.99%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.110
|-8.33%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.350
|9.18%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|46.620
|-8.14%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|17.490
|9.04%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.760
|-7.32%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.470
|7.71%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.570
|-6.56%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|4.310
|7.48%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.080
|-5.45%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.695
|6.92%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.880
|-5.38%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.170
|6.85%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.210
|-4.76%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|12.940
|6.24%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.805
|-4.75%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|12.160
|5.74%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.840
|-4.55%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|3.320
|5.06%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|11.470
|4.75%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.270
|-4.51%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.115
|4.55%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.215
|-4.44%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.270
|4.13%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.300
|-4.20%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|98.220
|3.90%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.940
|3.79%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.520
|-4.10%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|21.300
|3.75%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.265
|-3.64%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.150
|3.45%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.860
|-3.63%
