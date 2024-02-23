Next Week At A Glance – Feb 26-Mar 1 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:24 AM

By Greg Peel

We have now put the biggest week in the local result season, by a margin, behind us. There’s still plenty more to come as the season still rolls on next week, all the way to Thursday (an extra day). But mercifully, the numbers decline from here.

In the meantime, the ex-dividend season starts to hit its straps. This will mean ASX200 handicaps of varying degree from every opening bell.

On the economic front, next brings lead-in data ahead of the following week’s December quarter GDP result. We’ll see construction work done and private sector capex.

On Wednesday, it’s the January CPI, followed by retail sales on Thursday. Numbers for private sector credit and house prices are also due.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting next week.

The big event in the US will come on the Thursday night, with the release of January PCE inflation data.

Ahead of that, the US will see home prices, consumer confidence, durable goods orders, and a revision of the December quarter GDP.

China will report February PMIs on Thursday, and the world will begin following suit on the Friday.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

