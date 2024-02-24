The Market In Numbers – 24 Feb 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 23 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11719.820 -0.04% -1.28% -0.43% -0.43% -1.65% All Ordinaries 7899.20 -0.08% -0.17% 0.89% 0.89% 6.72% S&P ASX 200 7643.60 -0.19% -0.48% 0.70% 0.70% 6.11% S&P ASX 300 7592.40 -0.15% -0.34% 0.75% 0.75% 6.08% Communication Services 1594.20 0.61% -1.26% 0.38% 0.38% 3.69% Consumer Discretionary 3500.30 1.17% 5.46% 8.03% 8.03% 18.91% Consumer Staples 11914.30 -3.41% -3.21% -3.22% -3.22% -10.38% Energy 10477.30 -1.34% -6.26% -1.37% -1.37% -3.24% Financials 7189.00 0.94% 1.95% 7.00% 7.00% 15.58% Health Care 42632.50 0.23% -3.45% 0.69% 0.69% 3.25% Industrials 7012.30 0.71% 2.12% 2.13% 2.13% 3.17% Info Technology 2090.80 3.29% 12.74% 14.07% 14.07% 14.28% Materials 17640.60 -1.70% -4.93% -9.49% -9.49% -2.17% Real Estate 3460.50 -2.44% 2.11% 3.37% 3.37% 13.69% Utilities 8156.50 1.86% 1.23% -0.28% -0.28% -6.61% A-REITs 1569.40 -1.67% 3.11% 4.46% 4.46% 15.85% All Technology Index 2952.10 2.85% 8.33% 9.58% 9.58% 22.16% Banks 2978.00 0.86% 1.78% 7.14% 7.14% 19.27% Gold Index 6177.80 -4.17% -8.06% -16.15% -16.15% -6.65% Metals & Mining 5754.30 -2.23% -5.67% -11.02% -11.02% -5.00%

The World

Index 23 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7706.28 -0.07% 0.99% -0.35% -0.35% 2.32% DAX30 17419.33 1.76% 3.05% 3.99% 3.99% 7.87% Hang Seng 16725.86 2.36% 8.01% -1.89% -1.89% -11.58% Nikkei 225 39098.68 1.59% 7.75% 16.84% 16.84% 17.81% DJIA 39131.53 1.30% 2.57% 3.83% 3.83% 13.73% S&P500 5088.80 1.66% 5.02% 6.69% 6.69% 14.35% Nasdaq Comp 15996.82 1.40% 5.49% 6.56% 6.56% 16.02%

Metals & Minerals

Index 23 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2022.40 0.91% -0.68% -1.08% -1.08% 5.99% Silver (oz) 22.73 -0.70% -1.81% -6.77% -6.77% 0.89% Copper (lb) 3.8740 3.44% -0.43% 1.73% 1.73% 4.23% Aluminium (lb) 0.9904 -1.13% -3.18% 1.86% 1.86% 3.40% Nickel (lb) 7.8282 7.17% 5.35% 5.26% 5.26% -12.04% Zinc (lb) 1.0755 1.01% -7.00% -4.37% -4.37% 2.57% Uranium (lb) weekly 102.00 -0.97% 2.00% 18.60% 18.60% 81.49% Iron Ore (t) 121.11 -6.24% -9.76% -12.39% -12.39% 6.32%

Energy

Index 23 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 78.52 0.23% 0.76% 6.38% 6.38% 12.40% Brent Crude 83.60 0.75% 0.86% 5.48% 5.48% 12.50%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms