ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.260 24.75% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.800 -11.99% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.580 19.59% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.150 -10.85% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.380 18.75% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.210 -10.04% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.600 13.48% SSR – SSR MINING INC 6.490 -7.29% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 17.150 13.13% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.240 -6.90% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.905 13.13% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.430 -6.90% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.910 12.35% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.180 -6.72% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.270 9.96% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 26.000 -5.52% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.440 9.91% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.215 -4.44% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.062 8.77% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.086 -4.44% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.170 7.47% REH – REECE LIMITED 27.250 -4.39% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 7.41% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 20.890 -3.87% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.140 7.11% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.710 -3.71% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.130 7.04% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.235 -3.14% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 6.90% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.915 6.40% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.400 -2.83% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.255 6.36% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.050 -2.78% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.770 6.00% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.350 -2.76% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 154.940 5.92% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 6.950 -2.52% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.320 5.60% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.700 -2.49%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms