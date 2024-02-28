ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.260
|24.75%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|5.800
|-11.99%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|0.580
|19.59%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.150
|-10.85%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.380
|18.75%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.210
|-10.04%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|1.600
|13.48%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|6.490
|-7.29%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|17.150
|13.13%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|3.240
|-6.90%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.905
|13.13%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.430
|-6.90%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.910
|12.35%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.180
|-6.72%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.270
|9.96%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|26.000
|-5.52%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.440
|9.91%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.215
|-4.44%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.062
|8.77%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.086
|-4.44%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.170
|7.47%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|27.250
|-4.39%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.145
|7.41%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|20.890
|-3.87%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|8.140
|7.11%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.710
|-3.71%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|2.130
|7.04%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.235
|-3.14%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.155
|6.90%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.330
|-2.94%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.915
|6.40%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|2.400
|-2.83%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|1.255
|6.36%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.050
|-2.78%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.770
|6.00%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|12.350
|-2.76%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|154.940
|5.92%
|WEB – WEBJET LIMITED
|6.950
|-2.52%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.320
|5.60%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.700
|-2.49%
