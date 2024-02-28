Lovevery Continues APAC Expansion with Singapore Launch

PR NewsWire | 5:54 AM

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Lovevery, the global early childhood brand, today announced the launch of their early learning program, The Play Kits, in Singapore. The latest APAC expansion comes one year after launching their award-winning subscription in Australia.

"As a global brand, we know Lovevery has the power to improve outcomes for children around the world, and our mission continues to be serving more families in new ways for more years of early life," said Lovevery Cofounder & CEO, Jessica Rolph. "Parents worldwide express a similar, universal desire—wanting to give their child the best start in life. After spending time in the country earlier this year, it was immediately clear how this holds especially true for Singaporean families. We are excited that Lovevery can now meet the growing demand in this market for a comprehensive early learning program that serves both parent and child."

Families in Singapore will now have access to 18 Play Kits for children ages 0-4 years, as well as The Play Gym. Inspired by Montessori learning, The Play Kits are designed by child development experts, combining stage-based play essentials, children’s books, and a Play Guide as part of Lovevery’s complete support system for parents, which includes expert advice, activity ideas, and more.

"In just twelve months in the Australian market, Lovevery has grown a consumer base that includes half of all Australian postcodes," said Lovevery Cofounder & President, Roderick Morris. "With more than 350,000 active subscribers globally, one-fifth of which are outside the United States, Lovevery’s mission clearly resonates beyond North America. We are grateful for the relationships we’ve built with families around the world who have brought Lovevery into their homes and look forward to adding Singaporeans among them."

The Play Kits by Lovevery are now available in Singapore at Lovevery.com.au, delivered by subscription every 2-3 months starting at $130 AUD per Play Kit.

ABOUT LOVEVERY

Lovevery‘s comprehensive support system provides stage-based learning and play for children, and research-backed guidance that empowers parents with confidence. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription program, The Play Kits. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company’s first product, The Play Gym. Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery’s global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with growing multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit: lovevery.com

Lovevery now available in Singapore.



Stage-based play essentials for your child’s developing brain. The Looker Play Kit by Lovevery: Sensitive to light and sound, your newborn is already becoming aware of their new world. The Looker Play Kit helps them build new brain connections with high-contrast images and black and white sensory mittens.

