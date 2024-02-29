ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.340 9.60% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -10.34% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 77.690 9.12% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.130 -10.32% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.520 8.33% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.490 -10.24% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 54.910 7.27% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.245 -9.26% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.280 7.04% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.210 -6.75% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.500 6.71% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.280 -6.56% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.120 6.67% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.110 -5.93% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.970 6.59% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 23.180 6.43% RMD – RESMED INC 26.660 -4.55% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.960 6.08% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.720 -4.44% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.960 5.95% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.290 -4.41% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.410 5.25% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.875 -4.37% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.530 5.15% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.083 -3.49% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.390 5.07% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.680 -3.12% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.000 4.82% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.820 -2.96% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.125 4.65% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.530 -2.86% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.245 4.62% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.235 -2.76% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.950 4.61% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 150.850 -2.64% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.910 4.60% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.565 -2.59% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.120 4.43% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.940 -2.46%

