ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-03-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 11.300 38.48% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.120 -8.00% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.160 23.08% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.260 -7.35% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.200 16.50% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 21.520 -7.16% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.950 15.85% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.780 -6.56% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.240 14.29% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.280 -6.29% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 13.11% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.970 -5.70% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.570 12.72% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.570 -5.19% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.045 12.50% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 37.400 -5.08% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.135 12.50% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.770 -4.99% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 11.54% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.770 -4.98% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.770 9.22% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.020 -4.72% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.340 -4.62% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 6.90% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.830 -4.60% XRO – XERO LIMITED 134.930 5.99% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.010 -4.45% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.355 5.97% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.110 -4.31% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.455 5.81% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.930 -4.10% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.170 5.41% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 336.500 -3.90% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 48.400 5.24% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 10.580 -3.56% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.010 5.21% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.200 -3.51% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.420 5.00% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.290 -3.50%

