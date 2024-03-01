ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-03-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|11.300
|38.48%
|CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED
|10.120
|-8.00%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.160
|23.08%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.260
|-7.35%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.200
|16.50%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|21.520
|-7.16%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.950
|15.85%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|1.780
|-6.56%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.240
|14.29%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|3.280
|-6.29%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.690
|13.11%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|3.970
|-5.70%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.570
|12.72%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.570
|-5.19%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.045
|12.50%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|37.400
|-5.08%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.135
|12.50%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|16.770
|-4.99%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.145
|11.54%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|4.770
|-4.98%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.770
|9.22%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.020
|-4.72%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|4.340
|-4.62%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.155
|6.90%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.830
|-4.60%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|134.930
|5.99%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|6.010
|-4.45%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.355
|5.97%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.110
|-4.31%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.455
|5.81%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.930
|-4.10%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.170
|5.41%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|336.500
|-3.90%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|48.400
|5.24%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|10.580
|-3.56%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.010
|5.21%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|2.200
|-3.51%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.420
|5.00%
|GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|11.290
|-3.50%
