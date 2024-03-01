Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Mar 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:29 AM

By Greg Peel

The local results season is officially over, notwithstanding a couple of small caps reporting today, but as soon as next Friday the off-season begins with results from several small cap miners.

In between, next week will be the biggest week in the lagging ex-dividend season.

It’s also GDP week. Lead-in data for the December quarter will be company profits and inventories on Monday, and the current account on Tuesday, before the final result on Wednesday.

Australia will also see building approvals, job ads, housing finance and trade numbers (January).

China’s February trade numbers are out next week as well.

The ECB holds a policy meeting.

Global services PMIs are due on Tuesday.

It’s jobs week in the US, now that inflation data are out of the way. Private sector numbers are due on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

