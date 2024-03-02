The Market In Numbers – 2 Mar 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 01 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11744.390 0.21% 0.02% -0.22% -0.22% -1.44% All Ordinaries 8007.10 1.37% 0.60% 2.27% 2.27% 8.18% S&P ASX 200 7745.60 1.33% 0.61% 2.04% 2.04% 7.53% S&P ASX 300 7697.40 1.38% 0.60% 2.14% 2.14% 7.54% Communication Services 1585.60 -0.54% -0.66% -0.16% -0.16% 3.14% Consumer Discretionary 3578.70 2.24% -0.32% 10.45% 10.45% 21.57% Consumer Staples 12223.00 2.59% 0.48% -0.71% -0.71% -8.06% Energy 10519.60 0.40% 0.94% -0.97% -0.97% -2.85% Financials 7287.20 1.37% 0.53% 8.47% 8.47% 17.16% Health Care 42296.30 -0.79% -1.52% -0.11% -0.11% 2.44% Industrials 7049.20 0.53% 0.33% 2.67% 2.67% 3.72% Info Technology 2257.40 7.97% 1.87% 23.16% 23.16% 23.39% Materials 17909.20 1.52% 1.99% -8.11% -8.11% -0.68% Real Estate 3541.50 2.34% 0.76% 5.79% 5.79% 16.35% Utilities 8071.60 -1.04% 0.55% -1.32% -1.32% -7.59% A-REITs 1604.80 2.26% 0.86% 6.82% 6.82% 18.46% All Technology Index 3087.10 4.57% 0.41% 14.59% 14.59% 27.75% Banks 3027.00 1.65% 0.70% 8.90% 8.90% 21.24% Gold Index 6354.90 2.87% 1.84% -13.75% -13.75% -3.98% Metals & Mining 5830.80 1.33% 2.04% -9.83% -9.83% -3.74%

The World

Index 01 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7682.50 -0.31% 0.69% -0.66% -0.66% 2.00% DAX30 17735.07 1.81% 0.32% 5.87% 5.87% 9.83% Hang Seng 16589.44 -0.82% 0.47% -2.69% -2.69% -12.30% Nikkei 225 39910.82 2.08% 1.90% 19.26% 19.26% 20.25% DJIA 39087.38 -0.11% 0.23% 3.71% 3.71% 13.60% S&P500 5137.08 0.95% 0.80% 7.70% 7.70% 15.43% Nasdaq Comp 16274.94 1.74% 1.14% 8.42% 8.42% 18.04%

Metals & Minerals

Index 01 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2043.50 1.04% 0.49% -0.05% -0.05% 7.10% Silver (oz) 22.61 -0.53% 0.89% -7.26% -7.26% 0.36% Copper (lb) 3.8178 -1.45% 0.28% 0.26% 0.26% 2.71% Aluminium (lb) 1.0008 1.05% 1.46% 2.93% 2.93% 4.49% Nickel (lb) 8.0415 2.72% 0.90% 8.13% 8.13% -9.64% Zinc (lb) 1.0903 1.38% 0.33% -3.05% -3.05% 3.98% Uranium (lb) weekly 95.00 -6.86% 0.00% 10.47% 10.47% 69.04% Iron Ore (t) 114.57 -5.40% 0.61% -17.12% -17.12% 0.58%

Energy

Index 01 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 78.00 -0.66% -0.47% 5.68% 5.68% 11.65% Brent Crude 83.62 0.02% 0.19% 5.50% 5.50% 12.53%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

