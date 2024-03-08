AIKO Announces Australian Launch, Introducing World Record Efficiency Solar Modules

PR NewsWire | Mar 08 2024

SYDNEY, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AIKO, a global leader in new energy technology, celebrates its strategic entry into the Australian market at the Smart Energy 2024 event. Showcasing its innovative GEN 2 N-type ABC (All Back Contact) modules, including the ‘Neostar’, ‘Comet’, and ‘Stellar’ series, at Booth 70, ICC Sydney, from 6th – 7th March, AIKO demonstrates its commitment to enhancing Australia’s clean energy capabilities.



AIKO showcased its GEN 2 N-type ABC modules – Neostar, Comet, Stellar – at Smart Energy 2024, offering comprehensive solutions for different scenarios

In a significant move, AIKO revealed partnerships with leading solar distributors such as Solar Juice, AC Solar Warehouse, Sol Distribution, and Tradezone, committing to delivering 2GW of AIKO’s GEN 2 N-type ABC solar modules to the Australian market over the next three years. This marks the beginning of AIKO’s journey to establish itself as the premier provider of high-end solar components for households, with the ambition to capture the leading position in the market.



AIKO APAC President Alex Hang (left) and key partners signed MOU, marking AIKO’s solar expansion in Australia.

Henry Xia, Vice President of AIKO Digital Energy, emphasizes the company’s mission, "Entering the Australian market reflects AIKO’s deep commitment to accelerating the world’s shift to a carbon-free society and highlights our efforts in advancing solar technology on a global scale. Our GEN 2 modules exemplify this drive, offering high power output, superior partial shading optimization, and effective temperature control to ensure optimal performance under various conditions. With a remarkable 25.15% conversion efficiency, certified by TÜV-SÜD, our latest ABC modules are redefining industry standards, emphasising AIKO’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of photovoltaic technology."



Scientia Professor Martin Green at AIKO’s launch event, endorsing its ABC solar tech advancements.

At an exclusive event earlier in Darling Harbour, Sydney, in conjunction with the Australian launch, Scientia Professor Martin Green – the ‘father of photovoltaics’, offered his insights: "AIKO’s innovative work on their ABC solar module resonates closely with our vision for the future of silicon photovoltaics, especially in back contact structures. We celebrate AIKO’s remarkable achievement in shipping 24%+ commercial solar modules and commend their steadfast commitment to high efficiency and quality. AIKO’s president, Mr. Chen, visited us last year, and we share his belief that the community must continue to seek next-generation technologies. We look forward to more breakthroughs from AIKO." This endorsement from such a distinguished expert highlights AIKO’s leading role in the advancement of solar technology.

Alex Hang, President of AIKO APAC, highlighted the company’s customer-centric approach: "Our GEN 2 N-type ABC modules are carefully designed to meet the diverse solar needs of Australia, including residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), as well as utility-scale applications. To ensure comprehensive access to our solar solutions, we also have our nationwide sales and distributor network spans the entire nation including both key cities and remote areas. Our commitment at AIKO extends beyond products as we actively support our distributors and provide training for installers, thereby nurturing a strong ecosystem that serves the interests of all parties involved and ensures that sustainable energy is accessible in every scenario."

For additional information about AIKO and its high-efficiency ABC modules in Australia, please visit https://aikosolar.com/en/.

