UnionPay International Partners with Australian Company First Parking to Launch Innovative Frictionless Parking Payment Solutions, Making Life Easier for Local

PR NewsWire | Mar 08 2024

SYDNEY, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UnionPay International ("UPI" or "the Company") has announced a partnership with First Parking in Australia to launch a frictionless parking payment service. The collaboration allows local UnionPay cardholders to link their card with First Parking to avail of convenient, cashless parking in Australia’s major cities. It marks UPI’s continued expansion and technological innovation in international payments and through this cooperation UPI can better serve local consumers and tourists in the country.

Jiangtao Jian, head of UnionPay International South Pacific Branch, said, "For UPI cardholders who are motorist in Australia, this exciting collaboration with First Parking will ensure a more convenient and secure payment experience and for those who frequently travel between China and Australia it will significantly enhance their transaction experience. UnionPay International has been continuously adding new services and functions for our cardholders around the world and we will continue to do so in the future."

First Parking is Australia’s leading parking management company that operates multiple car parks in major city centers around the country. The company is known for its convenient location and high–quality customer service and is heavily focused on innovation and efficiency. With car parks in key central areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and other cities, the registration and account setup process for UPI cardholders is straightforward. New users only need to visit First Parking’s official website to complete a simple registration, link their UnionPay card for payments, and they’re ready to enjoy the new experience of frictionless payments in First Parking’s car parks throughout the country.

Daniel Hitchcock CEO First Parking, commented, "We are thrilled with this recent collaboration with UnionPay International. Making full use of our world–class technology, premium customer service, and top of the line equipment, it is our mission to make parking effortless because we believe our customers deserve the best. UPI cardholders can now take full advantage of our state–of–the–art License Plate Recognition (LPR) equipment that gives access to all First Parking locations nationally, become an Express Member and SAVE 20% on all casual rates, no need to book online and Free to join! Simply drive up to the boom gate and our cameras will read the car number plate to enter and the payment will automatically be made."

UnionPay International has accelerated its business scope in the Australian market in recent years with over 95% of local merchants currently supporting UnionPay cards and 85% of them also supporting UnionPay mobile payment services. Based on the continuously improving acceptance environment, more than 800,000 UnionPay cards have been issued in Australia to date.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world’s largest cardholder base. Collaborating with over 2,600 partners globally, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 183 countries and regions with issuance in 82 countries and regions. Outside Mainland China, UnionPay is accepted at over 66.4 million merchants and 1.75 million ATMs.

About First Parking

First Parking established in 2020 is a car park operator which aims to maximise customer satisfaction and the value of its car parking assets through its unique operating model and pricing structure. First parking has an innovative culture which drives the continuous development, improvement and long–term ambitions of the company. First Parking’s simplified pricing model and streamlined management structure allows for an extremely competitive price structure which focuses on utilization and turnover of parking bays as opposed to charging overinflated rates.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms