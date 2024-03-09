The Market In Numbers – 9 Mar 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 08 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11923.720 1.53% 1.55% 1.30% 1.30% 0.06% All Ordinaries 8107.50 1.25% 1.86% 3.55% 3.55% 9.54% S&P ASX 200 7847.00 1.31% 1.93% 3.38% 3.38% 8.94% S&P ASX 300 7798.90 1.32% 1.93% 3.49% 3.49% 8.96% Communication Services 1593.60 0.50% -0.16% 0.34% 0.34% 3.66% Consumer Discretionary 3599.50 0.58% 0.26% 11.09% 11.09% 22.28% Consumer Staples 12188.10 -0.29% 0.19% -1.00% -1.00% -8.32% Energy 10448.20 -0.68% 0.25% -1.64% -1.64% -3.51% Financials 7529.10 3.32% 3.87% 12.07% 12.07% 21.05% Health Care 42919.40 1.47% -0.07% 1.37% 1.37% 3.94% Industrials 7135.60 1.23% 1.56% 3.93% 3.93% 4.99% Info Technology 2289.90 1.44% 3.34% 24.93% 24.93% 25.17% Materials 17793.50 -0.65% 1.33% -8.71% -8.71% -1.32% Real Estate 3631.90 2.55% 3.33% 8.49% 8.49% 19.32% Utilities 8125.20 0.66% 1.22% -0.67% -0.67% -6.97% A-REITs 1646.70 2.61% 3.49% 9.60% 9.60% 21.55% All Technology Index 3107.00 0.64% 1.06% 15.33% 15.33% 28.57% Banks 3145.80 3.92% 4.65% 13.18% 13.18% 25.99% Gold Index 6955.20 9.45% 11.46% -5.60% -5.60% 5.10% Metals & Mining 5793.80 -0.63% 1.39% -10.40% -10.40% -4.35%

The World

Index 08 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7659.74 -0.30% 0.39% -0.95% -0.95% 1.70% DAX30 17814.51 0.45% 0.77% 6.34% 6.34% 10.32% Hang Seng 16353.39 -1.42% -0.96% -4.07% -4.07% -13.55% Nikkei 225 39688.94 -0.56% 1.33% 18.60% 18.60% 19.58% DJIA 38722.69 -0.93% -0.70% 2.74% 2.74% 12.54% S&P500 5123.69 -0.26% 0.54% 7.42% 7.42% 15.13% Nasdaq Comp 16085.11 -1.17% -0.04% 7.15% 7.15% 16.66%

Metals & Minerals

Index 08 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2158.80 5.64% 6.16% 5.59% 5.59% 13.14% Silver (oz) 24.31 7.52% 8.48% -0.29% -0.29% 7.90% Copper (lb) 3.8907 1.91% 2.20% 2.17% 2.17% 4.68% Aluminium (lb) 1.0138 1.30% 2.78% 4.27% 4.27% 5.85% Nickel (lb) 8.0491 0.09% 1.00% 8.23% 8.23% -9.56% Zinc (lb) 1.1394 4.50% 4.85% 1.32% 1.32% 8.66% Uranium (lb) weekly 93.50 -1.58% -1.58% 8.72% 8.72% 66.37% Iron Ore (t) 117.96 2.96% 3.58% -14.66% -14.66% 3.56%

Energy

Index 08 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 78.89 1.14% 0.66% 6.88% 6.88% 12.93% Brent Crude 82.83 -0.94% -0.75% 4.50% 4.50% 11.47%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

