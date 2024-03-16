The Market In Numbers – 16 Mar 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 15 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11766.980 -1.31% 0.22% -0.03% -0.03% -1.25% All Ordinaries 7923.80 -2.27% -0.45% 1.20% 1.20% 7.06% S&P ASX 200 7670.30 -2.25% -0.37% 1.05% 1.05% 6.48% S&P ASX 300 7625.70 -2.22% -0.34% 1.19% 1.19% 6.54% Communication Services 1559.80 -2.12% -2.28% -1.79% -1.79% 1.46% Consumer Discretionary 3561.10 -1.07% -0.81% 9.90% 9.90% 20.97% Consumer Staples 12114.90 -0.60% -0.41% -1.59% -1.59% -8.87% Energy 10336.10 -1.07% -0.82% -2.70% -2.70% -4.54% Financials 7290.30 -3.17% 0.58% 8.51% 8.51% 17.21% Health Care 42145.40 -1.80% -1.87% -0.46% -0.46% 2.07% Industrials 6943.50 -2.69% -1.18% 1.13% 1.13% 2.16% Info Technology 2282.80 -0.31% 3.02% 24.55% 24.55% 24.78% Materials 17195.80 -3.36% -2.07% -11.77% -11.77% -4.64% Real Estate 3661.30 0.81% 4.17% 9.37% 9.37% 20.28% Utilities 8223.90 1.21% 2.45% 0.54% 0.54% -5.84% A-REITs 1659.40 0.77% 4.29% 10.45% 10.45% 22.49% All Technology Index 3057.50 -1.59% -0.55% 13.49% 13.49% 26.52% Banks 3006.10 -4.44% 0.00% 8.15% 8.15% 20.40% Gold Index 6810.90 -2.07% 9.14% -7.56% -7.56% 2.91% Metals & Mining 5595.90 -3.42% -2.07% -13.46% -13.46% -7.62%

The World

Index 15 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7727.42 0.88% 1.28% -0.08% -0.08% 2.60% DAX30 17936.65 0.69% 1.46% 7.07% 7.07% 11.08% Hang Seng 16720.89 2.25% 1.27% -1.92% -1.92% -11.61% Nikkei 225 38707.64 -2.47% -1.17% 15.67% 15.67% 16.63% DJIA 38714.77 -0.02% -0.72% 2.72% 2.72% 12.52% S&P500 5117.09 -0.13% 0.41% 7.28% 7.28% 14.98% Nasdaq Comp 15973.17 -0.70% -0.74% 6.41% 6.41% 15.85%

Metals & Minerals

Index 15 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2162.20 0.16% 6.33% 5.76% 5.76% 13.32% Silver (oz) 24.78 1.93% 10.58% 1.64% 1.64% 9.99% Copper (lb) 4.0104 3.08% 5.34% 5.32% 5.32% 7.90% Aluminium (lb) 1.0148 0.10% 2.88% 4.37% 4.37% 5.95% Nickel (lb) 8.1693 1.49% 2.51% 9.85% 9.85% -8.21% Zinc (lb) 1.1506 0.98% 5.88% 2.31% 2.31% 9.73% Uranium (lb) weekly 93.00 -0.53% -2.11% 8.14% 8.14% 65.48% Iron Ore (t) 110.94 -5.95% -2.58% -19.74% -19.74% -2.61%

Energy

Index 15 Mar 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Mar) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 81.07 2.76% 3.45% 9.84% 9.84% 16.05% Brent Crude 85.15 2.80% 2.02% 7.43% 7.43% 14.59%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

