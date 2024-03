Weekly Reports | Mar 19 2024

Weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data.

A detailed PDF file can be downloaded but logon to the website is required.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE